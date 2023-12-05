A proud mother has shared a video of her teenage daughter showcasing her impressive hair-braiding skills

The daughter, who recently moved to the UK, not only braided her hair but also took on the task of styling her siblings' hair

Netizens applauded the teenager's talent as she gladly offered her services to followers who might need a new hairdo

A beautiful girl has impressed netizens on TikTok after displaying her incredible hairdressing skills.

The girl's proud mother @richierichiemama shared a clip of her daughter flaunting the hair at home.

Girl braids her hair herself in UK Photo credit: @richierichiemama/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip captured her mother's awe and pride as she showcased her teenage daughter's hair-braiding abilities.

The daughter, who recently relocated to the UK, took matters into her own hands and expertly braided her hair as well as her siblings' hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mother couldn't contain her excitement and urged her followers to reach out to her daughter for their own braiding needs.

The woman said;

“My daughter that just moved to the UK made her hair herself and her siblings hair.”

Netizens applaud teen's talent as she braids her hair herself

As the TikTok video gained traction, netizens showered the talented teenager with praise.

@odujulianaogbuige reacted:

“As a braider who doesn't like doing her own hair. Kemi try very well.”

@Totally Netters said:

“Kemp beautiful job!! Def charge based on size and length! 300 to 1600 in y'all money type!”

@ButaFly said:

“Kemi and laughter.”

@NK said:

“Awwww Kemi did such a good job!!”

@Adoraaa commented:

“This is so nice.”

@Shoko_banty reacted:

“I love Kemi's spirit she's amazing.”

@M_w_k reacted:

“She should start her business already!! absolutely gorgeous!!!”

@Kimpearls reacted:

“Looks amazing kemi... Well done.”

Watch the video below:

Lady braids her hair for N220k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @janeal__ has shared a video showcasing the braids she got for a total cost of 220,000 naira. The video revealed the step-by-step process, from washing her hair to completing the braiding.

The proud lady shared more details about her expensive hairstyle while obliging netizens not to tackle her. With the statement, she emphasised the versatility and durability of the human hair extensions she used for the braids. The video provided an in-depth look at the entire process, highlighting the lightweight and tangle-free nature of the braids.

Janeal said she used three bundles of 22-inch human hair extensions, each costing about 60,000 naira. Additionally, she suggested that achieving a similar look can be accomplished with two bundles of 18-inch hair extensions, which would cost 100,000 naira for the pair.

Source: Legit.ng