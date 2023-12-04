A TikTok video capturing a road rage incident between two Nigerian men has left viewers in disbelief

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the two furious car owners engaged in a destructive altercation

Although the cause of their outburst remained unknown, the video showed the alarming extent of damage inflicted on their vehicles

A TikTok user has sparked a frenzy online after sharing a disturbing incident that unfolded on the road.

In the footage shared by @lolykush, two Nigerian car owners were sighted engaging in a heated altercation, resorting to destructive measures to express their anger.

Video of furious car owners destroying their cars Photo credit: @lolykush/TikTok.

Furious car owners destroy their cars during fight

Both individuals proceeded to vandalise each other's cars, targeting various parts such as lights, windscreens, and other components.

Although the video provided a visual account of the destructive encounter, the exact cause of the road rage incident remained elusive.

The woman who recorded the video was unable to capture the initial trigger or any verbal exchanges that may have led to the altercation.

As a result, viewers are left speculating about the underlying factors that sparked such a volatile and destructive response from the car owners.

Netizens express shock over video of 2 men destroying each other’s cars

As the TikTok video circulated online, netizens were taken aback by the intensity of the altercation and the extent of the damage inflicted on the vehicles.

Comment sections were flooded with expressions of shock, concern, and disbelief at the destructive behaviour exhibited by the car owners.

@OSCAR commented:

“Soon you will tell the car owner it's agboro that did it.”

@folaoba…vitamins said:

“I guess their cars are insured.”

@endurance commented:

“The Christmas money for family ns for the car fix.”

@ChiefChifuu commented:

“Poor people sha.”

@Ifeoma Cherish reacted:

“People wey dey mad. I miss Fashola honestly. Them for don carry them go yaba left.”

@TeeLaReina | UGCC × Influencer said:

“What's going on please? Why?”

@jameee said:

"People wey dey crase."

Two men exchange blows on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos of two well dressed men who took to the middle of the road to exchange blows despite the heavy downpour have gone viral.

Have you ever been offended by a driver while trying to navigate on the road especially in Lagos? What did you do? If you ignored the offender, then you probably have a reason to pat yourself on the back, unlike this man who decided to go the other way.

The man in a grey striped shirt was said to have started the fight between him and another driver, with both of them ignoring the heavy downpour while exchanging blows. The fight was said to have caused a go-slow as other road users had to wait for them to stop fighting and move their cars off the road.

