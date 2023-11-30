A trending video shared via TikTok captured a man's furious confrontation with a fuel attendant at a station

The fuel attendant reportedly filled his tank with N12,000 fuel instead of the N20,000 he paid

Netizens who watched the video were quick to share their thoughts about the incident in the comments section

In a now-viral TikTok video, an enraged Nigerian man was captured venting his anger at a fuel attendant.

The video posted by @billionairesirm showed onlookers gathered at the scene and making an effort to calm the furious man.

Man fights with fuel attendant at filling station Photo credit: @billionairesirm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Heated exchange ensues at fuel station

In the clip, the man claimed that he paid for N20,000 worth of fuel, but the attendant only filled his car tank with N12,000 worth of fuel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The brouhaha between the two quickly escalated, drawing the attention of onlookers and passersby.

Netizens react to viral video of man’s outburst at fuel station

The TikTok video sparked a wave of reactions from netizens who watched the fiery encounter.

Many expressed sympathy for the customer, understanding the frustration that can arise from such payment discrepancies.

@Micolax said:

“What used to pain me is that they don't know the stress you will go through if the fuel finished unexpectedly on the road.”

@halie commented:

“That's the problem with Naija always wanting to rip.”

@Golden Boy said:

“Must una label everything yahoo. Fuel attendant dey do this things to anybody.”

@ADEDAYO MUHIDEEN said:

“Nah so Dem dey do now. A guy from Con oil Ajah almost did the same to me but I kana.”

@FA$TWE$T07 said:

“Petrocam?”

@oluwabummigoldolu reacted:

“Na today na there way na hiss.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man fights fuel attendant at station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user identified as @optionscity has shared a video of a raging Nigerian man at a fuel station.

In the video, the angry man shouted at a pump attendant for filling his tank with fuel when he didn't request a full tank. He screamed at the top of his voice as the pump attendant was held down by her colleagues to stop the matter from escalating.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many people expressing shock and disapproval over the man's behaviour. Others attributed his lack of patience and understanding to the economy of the country as the price of fuel has become very expensive.

Source: Legit.ng