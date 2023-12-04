A Nigerian lady who attended a wedding had to rent a hotel to stay over the night, but the place she stayed left much to be desired

In a video she posted on social media, the lady showed a sign on the airconditioner warming lodgers not to touch it

Also, the footwear in the hotel room was of different colours and feet, prompting the lady to share her experience with the public

A Nigerian lady shared a video to show people the N7,000 hotel room she paid for when she attended a wedding.

In the video, the lady lamented the deplorable condition of facilities at the hotel as money things looked old.

An inscription on the AC warned lodgers not to touch it. Photo credit: @finas_beautyplace.

Even the footwear meant to be used in the bathroom of the hotel looked as if it had seen better days.

In fact, the slippers have different colours and are of different feet. Many who saw it could not control their laughter.

The airconditioner in the hotel room has an inscription clearly telling lodgers to stay away from it.

The inscription reads:

"Don't touch."

The lady, @finas_beautyplace, captioned the video:

"Whatever you do wherever you are if you hear 7k for hotel run. I enter one chance."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady regrets renting a N7k hotel room

@Jeeday said:

"If you touch the Ac…. E fit shock you."

Preky said:

"The 2 different slippers is to avoid being stolen by customers."

@Maamie said:

"They put two different legs so some people can’t go home with it. I don lodge for something like this."

@Ifeoluwa commented:

"They say do not touch the ac."

@Fizzy poundz said:

"The price self no shock you."

@Mirez said:

"Them first warn you mk u no touch that ac o. Before you take a trip."

@Bad person said:

"The slippers is to avoid guest from going with it."

