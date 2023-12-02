Mixed reactions have trailed a video being recorded while she stole some money from a bag she held for a couple

The person who caught her on camera claimed she happened to be helping the couple gather money that people sprayed on them

While many people tackled the lady over her action, some people absolved her of any blame, saying they would have done the same

In a trending video, a young lady was filmed stealing from a couple she was supposed to be helping.

TikToker, @preshkc1, who shared the clip on the social media platform vowed:

"Na why I go dey use my hand pick my money."

Wording on the clip explained that the lady was helping the couple pick money people sprayed on them when she pulled the act.

In the clip, she held a bag containing the money and quickly dipped her hand into it to help herself with some cash.

She hid it away in a waist bag she had.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

user5227312281188 said:

"That's what they did to me on our wedding day...but i leave it in the hand of God."

D Wyze1 Comedy said:

"Someone’s serious babe oh…. And one guy go dey beg this wan for relationship."

QUEEN PERRY said:

"My wedding day as u the pick money for public u the submit am immediately to me my eye the rotate everything especially money."

lady j. said:

"Na normal tin even me I go do am make una rest una way dey talk go do pass am."

derin hair-institute said:

"All of us can do this, including the person that post this video sef."

Khennie vhibez said:

"And the girl fine oo."

OgafestusTV said:

"Na so dem take finish me for my marriage.i come get 65k."

Sharon said:

"Omo I do this thing for my elder sister and my bestie wedding oo, na me pick they’re money so i gas settle myself ooo."

