A young lady has opened up on her journey to recovering her dark skin years after she began bleaching

According to her, she started bleaching her skin with creams at 15 and shared what led her down that path

With pictures, the lady who now regrets her action highlighted the reactive actions she took to fix the situation

A young lady has advised people to stay away from bleaching as she narrated how she destroyed her skin.

Narrating her story with pictures on TikTok, the lady, identified as @bad.girl.perfect, said it all when she was bullied at school.

The young lady said she started bleaching at 15. Photo Credit: @bad.girl.perfect

Source: TikTok

"I used to be a dark-skinned beautiful girl till I started getting depressed cos I was bullied in school," she wrote.

The quest for fair skin

It turned out the bullying made her hate her dark skin. From then onward, she said she set her sights on getting fair.

"So I started bleaching at 15 so I can become fair and beautiful. As you can see I was really very dark and ugly, she stated.

She started using different creams. The lady said she continued to use the creams even when she got admission and earned the admiration of people over her transformation.

Skin problems began

According to her, she began to notice green colours on both sides of her face and increased the use of creams to fix the issue.

However, it persisted and this got her worried. She claimed she contacted many dermatologists but nothing changed.

This led her into depression, adding that she spent all her savings of over N300k treating it. She nearly gave up until a solution came.

Now, she said she is proud of her dark skin.

People react to her story

DDS34 said:

"What I think those "green patches" are is sun damage. The bleaching creams may have increased skin's sensitivity to the sun. They'll probably go away."

Jadaaakieraa said:

"I’m going to say this in the nicest way possible. You were beautiful dark you just need better hairstyles."

Kayla Rose said:

"I still sensing self hatred of skin even while reaching the end—- help."

Jodi Lucia said:

"Baby “I turned to charcoal , my skin colour is back” are you happy or sad because those slides were confusing."

melissam726 said:

"Those patches are exogenous ochronosis and it occurs when using hydroquinone long term. I use it but only in dark spots and I take a few months break."

ChinaDoll said:

"It wasn’t green patches, it was your natural skin coming back."

honeydrop396 said:

"Please how much is dat CeraVe because my skin is not skinny at all."

