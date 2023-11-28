A lady has been dragged on social media after she shared a video of herself with her 'school son' in an elevator

The two were seen behaving like a couple in love as they played with each other while she was focused on her phone

While many people opined there was more between the two of them than meets the eye, others thought they must be lovebirds

Internet users have reacted to an elevator video of a lady playing sweetly with a young man she tagged her 'school son'.

It all started after the lady, @narnarh_ama1, shared a clip on X with the caption,

"Me and school son who likely wants to eat.

"Always making me laugh."

She said he is just her school son. Photo Credit: @narnarh_ama1

She followed up the video with a picture of him with his face covered, stating that he is single and searching.

Many netizens, however, refused to go with the narrative she painted, opining that they may secretly be lovers.

In the clip, the lad drew closer to her while she was focused on her phone and pecked her. He also held her backside in another scene while she smiled.

He could be heard suggesting to her that they looked good together, an idea she quickly funnily dismissed.

The clip has since gone viral on X.

Watch the video below:

Netizens did not agree with her

@lumilionrez said:

"When he starts seeing someone else now.

"Na that time ur jealousness go de come out.

"De play."

@DebonairDoctor said:

"I just pity "understanding boyfriends."

@First_alphas said:

"You actually want to be with him, your laugh and chemistry say so,

"He just isn't "there" yet."

@a_light_piece said:

"School son ~ besties ~ lovers ~ couples ~ parents ~ grandparents.

"I'm here to support you through your life journey with him.

"You both actually look cute together."

@ChiemerieUdeze said:

"School son.

"Bestie.

"Best buddy.

"Just a friend.

"All these and you chose to be understanding boyfriend?!!"

@cyril_klevs said:

"His confidence will definitely get him a taste in the future."

@French__bae said:

"Haha these school sons are now taller and more masculine and they can worry like this oo."

@RealJhene said:

"Give him a chance, you guys look great together."

