A picture of the huge sculpture a lady in Enugu made for veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has surfaced on social media

Internet users were divided with many tackling the sculptor for not doing a clean job, while others seemed impressed

An old picture of the 76-year-old was placed side by side with the human-size sculpture for comparison

No doubt veteran actor, Pete Edochie, is loved by many and has inspired people to create things in his honour.

A lady's attempt at doing a sculpture of him has been greeted with mixed feelings.

She moulded a human-size sculpture of Pete Edochie. Photo Credit: @peteedochie, Facebook/Henry Nonso

Source: Instagram

In a Facebook post, a young man, identified as Henry Nonso, shared a picture of a human-size sculpture of Pete an Enugu lady moulded and urged people to rate her work.

He also attached a picture of the 76-year-old to aid in the review of the sculptor's effort. He wrote:

"Female sculptor in Enugu molded legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

"Rate her art on a scale of / 10."

A lady believed to be the sculptor was seen posing beside the moulded 'Pete Edochie'. Many internet users scored the lady low.

People rate the sculptor's work

Prince P Man said:

"Why she come draw the old man ears like that...

"She don spoil everything self."

Becky Thecla said:

"She tried.

"But there is a mistake in he's nose and the four head.

"That y the thing no come too resemble the man.

"Anyways you did a great job is not actually an easy one."

Amarachi Lawrencia said:

"She tried 7/10."

Agbo Chiamaka Faith said:

"Dem no resemble ahbi na my eye."

Elijah Moses said:

"Artist really need to understand the rules that guides the work, I am an artist and sculptor " it's wrong to mode a person who is still Alive; instead " draw the person..."

Michael C Samuel said:

"3½/10 you have to come and take your report card in prison yard urgently."

Chineme Abel said:

"If na your papa dem mold like dis talk true you go like am."

Source: Legit.ng