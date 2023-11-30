A Nigerian man has shared his story of how a lecturer’s error could have cost him an exam he aced

A Nigerian man has recounted how a single mistake from his lecturer could have made him resit for an exam he worked hard to pass.

The man said after the exam result was pasted in the lecturer's office, he went to check and did not find his name.

He reached out to the lecturer, who promised to work on it but did not do so until another lecturer’s wife had a similar issue.

Eventually, he found that the lecturer had marked the script but forgot to record his own.

In a Twitter post by @kingesene, he gave full narration in his own words thus:

“It was in 400L first semester Family Law exams. The lecturer pasted our results on his office window so we could see before submission to the exams office. I went to check mine but didn't see my name or grade. I was surprised bcos I had written the exams and I knew I had done well.

“When the lecturer came to the office, I went to complain that I didn't see my name or score. He asked if I was sure I wrote his exams and I answered in the affirmative. He told me he was busy and that I should check back. When I went back, he was not in the office.

“I was very worried bcos once he submitted the score to the exams office, the result was definitely going to be recorded as a missing script and carry over. Luckily for me the next day, the wife of one of our lecturers who was also my coursemate suffered the same fate.

“The next day, she said she was going to his office to see him so I tagged along. When he saw her in his office, he greeted and welcomed her. She then told him that the both of us didn't see our names or garden on the result list he pasted. He then brought out the marked sheets. And told us to search for our exam sheets. Fortunately for the both of us, we found it. He had marked them but didn't record it.”

