A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online after showing off a surprising transformation in her skin colour

While some viewers considered it a glow-up, others expressed concerns that it may be a result of bleaching

The online community, TikTok, engaged in a serious debate in the comments section over the nature of her transformation

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after showing off her transformation over a few years.

The TikTok user identified as @orientalglitters showcased an incredible change in her skin colour, transitioning from a dark complexion to a fairer tone.

Lady shows off incredible skin transformation Photo credit: @orientalglitters/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's skin transformation makes waves online

The transformation left many viewers astonished and curious about the methods used to achieve such a significant change.

While showing off her transformation, the lady posed a question, asking viewers whether it was a glow-up or a result of bleaching.

When asked how she achieved it, the lady claimed that she's a skincare professional who makes products herself.

Reactions as lady flaunts transformation in her skin colour

Netizens expressed divided opinions with some praising the transformation as a glow-up and others expressing concerns that it may be the result of bleaching.

Those who likened it to bleaching stressed the potential risks and dangers associated with such practices.

@Vanessa Zane said:

“Its glow-up bleaching will have dark knuckles.”

@pretty_damsel reacted:

“It depends o. If you're poor it's bleaching if you're rich it's glow.”

@kismah said:

“It's bleaching.”

@Julia reacted:

“High-class bleaching.”

@ebyshine said:

“It's not bleaching it's glow up.”

@Gabar reacted:

“It's not bleaching it's bleaching pro max.”

@A&j Stannite said:

“Real definition of bleaching.”

@J reacted:

“Glow up plus small bleaching cos she wasn't dark.”

