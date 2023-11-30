A man who sells kola nuts in the streets of Abuja goes out for his business dressed in an impressive way

A man who hawks kola nuts in the streets of Abuja has gone viral because of his unique way of dressing.

In a video shared on TikTok by @luciabrushes1, the man was seen dressed like a banker as he went about his business.

The kola nut seller dressed in suit and tie. Photo credit: TikTok/@luciabrushes1.

Source: TikTok

The man has a passion for dressing stylishly, and he exhibited it in the trending video.

He was spotted wearing a suit with a tie to match. He was putting on a nice shoe as well as spectacles.

His hair also attracted attention as it was uniquely gelled and made to look dark and neat.

The man's appearance made some netizens conclude that the man's kola may be more expensive than that of his fellow hawkers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as kola nut hawker dresses in a corporate way

@Tonyslim Praiz said:

"This place look like Nyanya."

@Arafatxx said:

"I saw someone dash dis guy 100k in a recent video."

@rosesarered said:

"I have so many questions, but first, is that a wig?"

@cuteetina19 commented:

"I no fit buy this one oh."

@Finest edo girl commented:

"No be nyanya be this."

@frankly commented

"If the government doesn't give you work then you put swag in your self-employed work not only when u are working in the bank."

@Nikky said:

"He looks good and that can make him sell."

Neatly dressed Okada rider goes viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was in the streets, and she spotted an Okada man who was impeccably dressed.

The lady, identified as Nifemi, accosted the Okada man and asked him why he chose to dress neatly.

The Okada man told Nifemi that he felt it was the right thing to dress properly before going out in search of his daily bread.

Source: Legit.ng