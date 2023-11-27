A Nigerian lady was in the streets, and she spotted an Okada man who was impeccably dressed

The lady, identified as Nifemi, accosted the Okada man and asked him why he chose to dress neatly

The Okada man told Nifemi that he feels it is the right thing to dress properly before going out in search of his daily bread

A Nigerian Okada rider who dresses impeccably in corporate attire went viral on TikTok.

The video of the Okada man was posted on TikTok by Nifemi, who said she saw the man when she stepped out.

The man dressed like a banker. Photo credit: TikTok/@nifemirelationshipmecho.

Source: TikTok

Nifemi expressed huge surprise when she saw how neatly the Okada man was dressed, unlike the others.

She approached him and asked questions concerning the neat way he was dressed.

In his explanation, the Okada man said he feels good any time he is properly dressed to work.

Nifemi captioned the video:

"Nice one. I can say he places good value on himself. There is this saying that you'd be addressed how you're dressed. This makes him stand out and shows that he's got good future prospects."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Okada man dresses like a banker

@Pastor Alex Silver said:

"He's proud of his office."

@EYEKAY said:

"Forget the bike man, you de enter my eyes."

@AgriBCI commented:

"Good business orientation."

@honuchenelson said:

"You are pretty, though."

@smartcribs technology said:

"This is just beautiful."

@charlesubaezuonu said:

"Everything about this video is just beautiful."

@adebowale oyindamola said:

"He dey on break from Access Bank."

@Kelvyn Gold said:

"This guy is the best player ever. Think differently."

@Big Dreamz said:

"He don lie for house say him be banker."

@bobby joe said:

"An example of dignity in labour."

@Kaycee said:

"This is interesting. I think Okada, bus drivers and conductors should be dressing nicely."

