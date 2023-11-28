A man surprised many people when he stumbled on dollars and notes in a safe built into the ground

Social media users cautioned him against taking the bag of money as it contained a set of instructions for a person

The man ran home with the money and the bag to examine them as he made a viral video filming the items

A man made a video to show the moment he stumbled on a nylon bag with dollars and other mysterious materials.

The man (@adrian_peru) approached a safe built into the floor and saw some dollar bills at its edge. He bravely opened it and saw a white nylon.

The man examined the bag for various items. Photo source: @adrian_peru

Man found abandoned dollars

In the bag was money and a fat wallet filled with notes. He ran home with the bag to check it out in a video.

The pieces of notes had some kind of transaction information. People said that he should not have touched the money and the items.

Storm said:

"Oh gods paper route money…… PUT IT BACK!"

HeartEater said:

"Put that back. That’s a paper route. Lol they’ll find it."

Talia Garcia said:

"Idk what this is but they said put it back cause they’ll find it and it’s a paper route."

Stovetop said:

"Okay someone explain what a paper route is and roller world money."

allthingsrellalucy said:

"The way ppl don’t mind their business & post everything for us to watch is the new normal is insane!"

k said:

"Whatever happened to minding your business."

Gracie said:

"Brooooo put it back!! My brother used to have something like this.. and let’s just say it never ends well for ppl who take someone’s paper route."

Elite said:

"Bro found the Rollerworld money."

E. Norma Stits said:

"Would wonder if i should take the money or call the cops."

