The price for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) has gone up

British Council in Nigeria disclosed that IELTS Academic, which used to be N89,500, is now pegged at N107,500, the same thing as IELTS General Training

UK Visas and Immigration, UKVI, was increased to N116,000, and IELTS Life Skills is now N104,00, effective September 1

The British Council in Nigeria increased the price of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) it administers in the country.

The IELTS is administered in Nigeria by the British Council and IDP Education.

The British Council in Nigeria increased the prices of IELTS. Photo credit: BTC, Getty Images/Image Source and Bloomberg. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events.

Source: UGC

The British Council announced the new price for various IELTS tests in Nigeria in a short statement posted on its website.

New prices for IELTS English test in Nigeria

The statement says IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training are now 107,500 as against the N89,500 that it used to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

IELTS UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) was increased from N96,500 to NGN 116,000.

Also, the price for IELTS Life Skills increased from 86,500 to N104,000.

See the full statement below:

"Dear valued test taker. We would like to inform you that effective from 1 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council. The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116,000 for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills. The new prices are necessary to sustain the high-quality of standards for your testing experience. Thank you for choosing the British Council."

What is IELTS for?

The IELTS is a crucial English test for Nigerians seeking to study or live in English-speaking countries.

Countries that accept IELTS include the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada and other highly sought-after destinations.

It is estimated that about 44,195 Nigerian students were studying in the UK in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Three Nigerian students in the UK face deportation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian students are facing deportation in the UK.

The three students, Omolade Olaitan, Emmanuel Okohoboh and Paulette Ojogun, are studying at Swansea University, UK.

They were said to have paid their fees late, prompting the school to remove them from their courses.

Source: Legit.ng