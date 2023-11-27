A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a landlord in his early 20s

The excited youth is seen in pictures lying faced down on the interlocked ground of his spacious mansion

Internet users shared their thoughts on his house as congratulatory messages poured in for the youth

A Nigerian man has excitedly announced completing his mansion at 20.

In a viral TikTok video, the Igbo youth, @emperor.gc, took netizens on a short tour of the spacious compound.

He said it took him eight months. Photo Credit: @emperor.gc

Source: TikTok

The clip showed there are two massive buildings in the compound and a car park in a corner. The whole ground was interlocked.

According to the youth, the mansion is situated in Anambra and took him eight months to complete.

In one of his pictures celebrating his new house, he laid faced down on the compound's ground in excitement.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to his house celebration

James4real said:

"Omo I like the land space join. Nice mansion congratulations bro."

Ebuka said:

"I hope is not Lagos."

Patrick fairness said:

"Congratulations bro, but no tree not even flowers Guy try out one okay even tree because of breeze ooo I thank God for you own I pray."

Ebony collection said:

"Omo congratulations my dad still Dey build his own for 10 years now I pray God blesses him financially to finish up."

chijiokeblessing_ said:

"I hope my brother not in Lagos no more let turn east to London congratulations sir."

yourbabyboiy said:

"Omo beautiful n nice but waste of land!! U for build two deckings or three self."

user268964231784 said:

"Congratulations bro but hope say u no build am for Lagos."

20-year-old lady builds house

In a related report, a young lady had celebrated building a fine house.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.

In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20.

Young man, 18, builds mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 18-year-old man had built a mansion.

The Nigerian, @big.kennie, wrote his name on the building's doorstep. He prayed for everyone hustling to achieve success.

In a video he shared, people could see it at the decking stage. The house has shingles roofing, which is way more expensive than aluminium roofing sheets.

Source: Legit.ng