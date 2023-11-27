A flight from Lagos to Abuja landed in Asaba instead of the intended destination due to a wrong flight plan from the Lagos control tower

The passengers were shocked and confused as the flight crew announced “welcome to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja” while they were at Asaba International Airport

The incident raised concerns about the state of the Nigerian aviation sector, which has been plagued by poor infrastructure

A flight from Lagos to Abuja on Monday morning took a wrong turn and landed in Asaba, Delta State, instead of the intended destination.

The passengers were left in shock and confusion as the flight crew announced “welcome to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja” while they were actually at Asaba International Airport.

One of the passengers, Tesidorth, narrated the incident on Twitter, saying that the pilot “miss road” and carried them to Asaba.

She said that they wasted two hours on the flight and were not given any explanation until they landed. She also said that someone asked if the plane was hijacked when they were not telling them anything.

Tesidorth wrote:

“Pilot miss road, carry us go Asaba instead of Abuja. Wonderful times. And a flight crew went ahead to announce 'welcome to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. What is Nnamdi Azikiwe-ing about this airport abeg. We’re now in Abuja o. 2hrs wasted but we are in one piece. Apparently, the pilot received a wrong flight plan from Lagos. Whoever it was that gave the pilot a wrong flight plan needs to first of all be suspended. Somebody even asked if the plane was hijacked when they were not telling us anything.”

The tweet went viral on social media, with many users expressing their shock and amusement at the mix-up. Some also questioned the safety and competence of the airline and the aviation authorities.

