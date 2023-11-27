An invigilator who was put in charge of a class climbed a high platform to get a bird's view of the entire hall

As the invigilator stood on the platform, it was clear that he was watching everyone in the hall and was ready to detect any malpractice

The video, recorded at Adekunle Ajasin University, went viral and generated many funny reactions after it was shared on TikTok

An invigilator took his job to the next level when he mounted a high platform to monitor a hall with an eagle eye.

In a video shared on TikTok by @bae_collections_1688, the invigilator was seen standing on a platform that looks specially built.

The invigilator mounted a high platform to get a clear view of the hall. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_collections_1688.

The platform enabled him to get a 360-degree view of the whole hall, which looked large.

It appeared the invigilator figured it would be hard for him to walk around the hall without getting tired, so he adopted the high point to monitor the students.

As the students wrote their paper, they turned to look at the man who had no smile on his face.

The video, which was recorded at the Adekunle Ajasin University, generated funny reactions.

Reactions as exam invigilator mounts high platform

@confidential said:

"I go still do expo… una no even know me."

@RAE said:

"I go still do my expo..me wey be Queen of mgbo."

@hopefully7762 said:

"We go still do expo. If you like dey fly round."

@GODFREY BLESSING said:

"Who wan do expo go still do."

@PEACE OHOTU said:

"For my department if you like con sit-down on top our heads we go still do expo."

@mami said:

"Better go read oooo. My time when I Dey AAU non be like this. This school don finish."

@Pamela said:

"My expo no be wetin person fits explain to you people o."

Lecturer meets empty class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer got to class and met it empty as students failed to turn up.

The lecturer made a video showing that he attended the class and met no one.

He warned that he would not repeat the topic he was supposed to teach that day.

