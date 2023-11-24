Some Ghanaians on Twitter are dragging Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci after she analysed the test of their jollof rice

Chef Hilda was speaking during a podcast, and she said Nigerian jollof rice taste better than the Ghanaian one

But this has not gone down well with some citizens of Ghana as they promptly took the matter up with the celebrated chef

Chef Hilda Baci is under fire from some Ghanaians who are dragging her for saying Nigerians cook better jollof rice.

In a podcast trending by 90s Baby Show, Chef Hilda said Nigeria have the upper hand when it comes to building the taste of jollof rice.

Hilda said Nigerians cook better jollof rice. Photo credit: YouTube/90s Baby Show and Instagram/Hilda Baci.

She said there are many things Ghanaians do better than Nigerians, and those things are not under contention, but not jollof rice.

However, her conclusion on the popular debate did not go down well with a Ghanaian lady who promptly called her out.

According to the lady identified as , Hilda's record wasn't the best either.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Ghana Jollof Has No Flavour- Chef Hilda Baci. Someone help me educate her that her records in the Big book wasn’t the best chef so she should know her place. Nigeria Jollof that tastes like Gravels."

After she made the post, some other Ghanaians joined to tackle the chef with some Nigerians coming in to defend her.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Hilda's analysis of jollof rice

@BongoIdeas said:

"Tell Hilda Baci that she should focus on hiding her not-so pretty face under makeup. At least Ghana jollof has more flavour than her no-make up face if she reveals it."

@TheDoublestar_ said:

"I overheard someone saying Ghanaians don’t understand good English. And I thought it was a joke but I’m here to confirm."

@AcademiaSpec said:

"You too dey vex. Nigerians are coming to hit you."

@stilldubem said:

"Ghana jollof is trash in all honesty though."

