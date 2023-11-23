A hilarious video of a man who struggled to hold a newborn baby went viral online

The man, who seemed to find babies very delicate to handle, lost his balance temporarily as he cradled the tiny infant

Many men who commented on the video said they could empathise with him as they had also faced difficulties holding new babies

Man struggles with newborn baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@duba508

Source: TikTok

He wobbled and swayed as he tried to cradle the tiny bundle of joy in a secure position. Many men who watched the video expressed that they could relate to it and understand him, as they recalled their own challenges and fears of holding new babies in the past.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jennyfranciso reacted:

“Wen I born my baby new l told my husband to come carry her oga say no say newborn babies day dravw like ogbono I just burst laff.”

Merit7464:

“My sister's husband was scared of carrying his own baby o00. oga say E never mature mk the hand no break.”

Anabels edit & frame work:

“Same here today oo my pastors wife new baby wan fall down from my Hand 01 run go sit down first.”

ChuksAnnxs:

“My sister's and brother's wife made sure i learn how to care and bath newborn babies.”

Warrior:

“My husband apologizes to my baby each time he carry her and she cries he's always like my hand is strong sorry.”

Treasure:

“Mother's love see as she leave moni and rush to save her child.”

Bliskybabe:

“This man is so funny.”

User2291545527598:

“My hubby no fit carry new born o,he go say e be like say na egg.”

Antisocial:

“Some people are just afraid of new born babies oo.”

User2022405938309:

“Carry the baby well. Small piking de carry like hot some thing.”

Rukia:

“This was why i prayed for big baby.”

