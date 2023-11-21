A young Nigerian lady has shared her comical encounter after purchasing a cheap N2,000 sunscreen

The sunscreen made her face whitish and she immediately regretted buying it from the vendor

Netizens shared similar experiences with sunscreens and offered advice on how to use the product better

In a viral TikTok video, a Nigerian lady recounted her amusing experience with a sunscreen sold for N2,000.

According to lady identified as @naturally.tomi on TikTok, she purchased the sunscreen because it looked like a popular expensive French brand.

Lady regrets purchasing N2k sunscreen

She admitted to being enticed by its affordability in this current hard economy.

However, her excitement quickly turned to confusion as she applied the sunscreen and found herself looking like a "white masquerade."

She said;

“I took the sunscreen because it was very affordable. N2k sunscreen in this economy so why not? When they say ‘awoof dey run belle’, this was exactly what happened to me.

"I took it and I was rubbing it, I asked what did I put myself into cause I even allowed it stay for 10 minutes, I kept rubbing and rubbing but it was still shining white.

"I had to take my wipes and wipe it off cause I cannot be leaving my house and looking like a white masquerade.”

Netizens react as lady who bought N2k sunscreen regrets decision

The video sparked a wave of reactions from netizens who have had similar experiences with the same sunscreen.

@estherlanre said:

“If you mix it with your face cream it won't leave white cast.”

@favourdanielle78 reacted:

“Sunscreen abi face mask sheet?”

@Yasmin Yasmin commented:

“These kinda sunscreens are not too bad. It's best to use it only when u wearing makeup.”

@real_ zee said:

“I just bought one yesterday.”

@Taylor said:

“Mine is still making my face white but I bought the spray that is 5k but I just tire what I ordered and what I got.”

@Me commented:

“This was me on Wednesday last week. I washed my face o but I still went to the office looking like a white masquerade.”

@toniacalistus said:

“Allow it to sit in for at least 5mins then massage it into your skin.”

Lady in tears after importing fake goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman was disappointed after she imported some 20 humidifiers from China, which turned out fake.

After arranging the humidifiers on a table as if they were for sale, the lady stood dejectedly beside them as she cried. She (@perfumesellerwithvibes) wiped her tears and checked out the goods again. She was so in shock that none of the devices worked.

After seeing her video, many people tried to offer her some troubleshooting advice to get the humidifier to work, but none solved the situation. She regretted her business decision.

