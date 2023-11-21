A lady who relocated to Europe has expressed frustration at the misconception about being abroad

In a video shared via TikTok, she revealed that her friends in Africa believe she's enjoying life in Europe as a billionaire

The woman further highlighted the imbalance and misunderstanding that exist for people living abroad

A beautiful young woman who's known for sharing her experiences abroad has voiced her pain regarding the misconceptions people in Africa have about her wealth.

In a video, the woman identified as @cassidydabradley lamented on the assumption that simply being in Europe means she is a billionaire.

Lady rides bicycle in Europe Photo credit: @cassidydabradley/TikTok.

Europe-based woman queries friends in Africa who think she's a billionaire

Riding a bicycle in the background, she questioned the imbalance and unrealistic expectations placed upon her.

Cassidy talked about how some people in Africa are expecting her to buy them cars while she doesn’t even have one.

According to her, the only thing she has is a bicycle and that’s what she rides.

She said;

“I’m in Europe riding bicycle but you are in Africa calling and asking me to buy you a car. How’s that possible? This life no really balance at all. My people in Africa think I'm a billionaire in Europe."

Reactions trail video of woman riding bicycle in Europe

Cassidydabradley's video served as a call for empathy and understanding for folks abroad.

@cocobenjib said:

“They don't understand how hard it is in UK and US.”

@Andy Table said:

“We're going to take this as a comedy maa, we're still waiting for a car from you.”

@villagegirl said:

“You're even better me i walk long distance no car no bicycle nothing shopping I carry with my back tie like a baby.”

@may said:

“Me in Dubai with my scooter.”

@Username said:

“My mom sent money back in the day she felt so bad for my dad’s family, she thought they were starving. They got businesses and cars and everything.”

@Me commented:

“That is why it's called AfriCAR.”

@Callmech said:

“They don't know what we are going through in this abroad life eeehn Europe can humble you Istg.”

Watch the video below:

