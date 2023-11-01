A surprising TikTok video shared on the platform by @crisnwana, has gained the attention of the netizens

In the video, a lady revealed her disappointment with modelling agencies rejecting her for not meeting their thinness and height criteria

Reacting to this, netizens expressed their admiration for her beauty and slim figure, questioning the industry's standards

A thin and beautiful Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her frustration with the modelling industry.

In a TikTok video posted by @crisnwana, she expressed her disappointment at being told by modelling agencies that she did not meet their standards due to not being thin enough and tall enough.

She said;

“I’m not a model because they said not what they want. I’m not thin enough and not tall enough.”

Netizens question modelling industry standards

Netizens were quick to react to Crisnwana's video, expressing confusion and disbelief over the modelling industry's body expectations.

Many praised her beauty and slim figure, questioning why she was being denied opportunities when she appeared to fit the conventional standards of beauty.

Reactions trail video of lady rejected by modelling agency

Social media users have trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Mzposh commented:

“Maybe they can't even afford to pay her & cos she's perfect.”

@YoureA_Wanker reacted:

“I'm 5"10 and they said I'm not tall enough.”

@ODEGAARD reacted:

“Maybe she refused to give them what they wanted in other to bring her to the spotlight. She's gorgeous.”

@Charlesdprimordial reacted:

“You see am for road just corner am abi u know am before.”

@Queen li reacted:

“They told me the same thing too when I was a model, but see me now I done fat.”

@Black Barbie said:

“De want person wey go disappear na y de say she's not thin enough.”

@Chibuzophotography said:

“She can easily be a beauty model, with no stress! And I bet she doesn't have a portfolio please can you tag her?”

@FAVOUR VICTOR Y said:

“I had to trim down till my agency was fine with it. Ever since then I've always been sick.”

@Endy reacted:

“If beautiful was a name of a person. u are too pretty.”

Watch the video below:

Little model catwalks before large crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model. The performance of the girl who was dressed in a knee-length gown was captured in a video posted by Iyabongwa. The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet.

Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her. She walked confidently into the arena, making her girlish moves like a professional supermodel.

She walked to each table and greeted those seated with so much air of confidence, showing that she was prepared for the show. Many people who have come across the video have expressed deep admiration for the girl. She has been called a future supermodel by fans she won after the video was posted on Christmas day, 2022. Over 467k people have seen the clip.

