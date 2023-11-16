A Nigerian student sacrificed a lot including his money meant for food to complete his project but got heartbroken

In a video, he broke down in tears as his project supervisor tackled him and dismissed his work as "rubbish"

The emotional video resonated with netizens who expressed their empathy while recounting their experiences

In a sad TikTok video, a student opened up about the immense sacrifices he made to complete his project which went unnoticed.

He revealed that he used up all his resources, including the money that was supposed to be for his meals to write his project.

Man in tears as supervisor trashes project work Photo credit: @khowas_art/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking further, he mentioned that he survived on garri, a local staple food, throughout the entire project duration.

Student’s sacrifices made for final year project work get 'rubbished' by supervisor

Despite the student's dedication and resourcefulness, his project supervisor delivered a devastating blow by tearing apart his hard work and deeming it as "rubbish."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An emotional video captured the student's heartbreak and frustration at the supervisor's dismissive attitude towards his efforts.

This rejection left him feeling defeated and demoralized.

Reactions as student tears up after supervisor rubbished his project work

The TikTok video struck a chord with netizens who flooded the comments section with messages of empathy and support.

Many individuals shared their stories of academic struggles, highlighting the challenges they faced while trying to complete their project work.

@∞ Joo Ann said:

“Some lectures death ehn. They will never rest in peace.”

@DOOSUUR reacted:

“I have promised my unborn children that they will learn a marketable skill before going to the university school will be a thing of choice.”

@Millionaire C reacted:

“Aswear the way that thing pains. We did our project 7times and our lecturer was in Germany on vacation and was still rejecting our project (UDS).hmmm.”

@Emmy 440 said:

“They don't know the stress we go through just to do the work sometimes they act like they've never been in our shoes before.”

@Myose_luv reacted:

“And it's the fact they do it to embarrass you in front of your junior colleagues, very painful.”

@JosSO said:

“Guy no think am, some of the lecturers go carry their house problems dey use am frustrate you.”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer rubbishes student's project work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking TikTok video captured the moment a university lecturer dismissed a student’s hard work on a final year project chapter. The supervisor appeared to be in a sad mood and did not give any constructive feedback or praise to the student.

He simply crossed out each page with a red pen without examining them properly. Many sympathetic netizens commented on the video and offered some advice to the student.

They suggested that the student should not give up and resubmit the same chapter on a different day when the tutor might be more receptive and friendly.

Source: Legit.ng