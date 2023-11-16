A fitness trainer is trending on social media because of his body size and how he is able to move with incredible speed

The man, who is plus-sized and has a protruding potbelly, was spotted guiding others at the gym

He was so energetic that people were impressed, and many TikTok users said they would like to be trained by him

Interesting TikTok reactions trailed the video of a fitness trainer with a protruding potbelly.

A short clip of the trainer at work was posted on the TikTok handle of @aerofitsa, and it has attracted more than 7400 comments from the man's fans.

The fitness trainer has been praised for his professionalism. Photo credit: TikTok/@aerofitsa.

Source: TikTok

The physical appearance of the fitness trainer in the TikTok video caught the attention of many people. Unlike many fitness trainers with six packs and turgid muscles, the man was plus-sized.

Also, he had a protruding potbelly, making some people wonder how he was able to carry his body.

However, the fitness trainer proved many people wrong because he did his job perfectly, leading people at the gym in a very professional manner.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a plus-sized fitness trainer

A lot of people who commented on the video said they admired the man's professionalism and noted that they would most likely trust him as a fitness trainer more than someone with six packs.

@LouLou said:

"The only trainer I’m trusting because he is with us through the journey."

@Fixie said:

"The guy in the blue shirt has a lot to say, but he might lose his job."

@joetiger88 said:

"The trainer gives me no motivation, we might end up at KFC after this."

@Jabu said:

"Does it mean my body is gonna look like the trainer?"

@Prince Boateng said:

"We are in this together."

