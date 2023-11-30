An old man danced at a party, and the interesting moment was captured in a heartwarming video

In the short clip, which was shared on TikTok, the man was seen with a plate of jollof rice in his hand

He moved his legs with ease and swag despite his old age, making netizens to fall in love with his dance

A man who danced during a part has gone viral after the video emerged on social media.

In the short clip, which was shared by @khabir98, the old man danced with a lot of energy despite his age.

The man showed off a powerful dance in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@khabir98.



What made the video more interesting was that the man was clutching a plate of jollof rice in his hand as he danced.

He moved swiftly with speed but made sure the plate of food was safe as he continued to dance.

As he danced with vigour, there was little or no smile on his face, but it was not clear if he was dancing because of the food.

Netizens found the video interesting, and they quickly rushed to the comment section to analyse it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a dancing man

@sadeeq836 said:

"Food na your mate."

@Nhaa shika said:

"If someone mistakenly pour this food away."

@Hard Man 001 commented:

"Precious come carry your fada."

@Ahamadu Ajara said:

"This is happy face oo imagine the angry face."

@Chef-david asked:

"Where you dey see this people?"

Oscar Cardozo said:

"No matter the dance the food never fall."

@TEN K said:

"The joy after passing through a lot to get rice."

Source: Legit.ng