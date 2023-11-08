A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after he displayed his new hotel property

He shared a video showing when the foundation was laid and how construction workers worked on it

Many people who watched the video argued over the real owner of the hotel and this made the youth react

A young Nigerian man, identified as Donald, has taken to social media to celebrate building a new hotel.

Donald took pictures with the hotel and went to showcase the building plan of the property.

He built a new hotel. Photo Credit: @donald.btc

While not giving out the location, Donald shared scenes showing how labourers laid its foundation and developed it.

He went on to film the hotel in its near-finished stage. His video blew up on TikTok, amassing over 584k views.

"God did," the excited hotel owner wrote.

His showcase was criticised, with some people doubting if he actually owns it. Reacting, Donald said to a netizen:

"You no well, am the owner."

People divided over the hotel feat

Mr BoLD said:

"Hotel for bush, na animal won lodge."

oracle said:

"Nothing concern me with the house Abeg who sing dat song."

sexyy precious22 said:

"How many people get this building congratulations to all of una way get the building."

sofia said:

''You and that lady who owns this hotel make Una talk true nah,, I don see different people post this house abi hotel."

Chi_baby said:

"Congratulations broas I celebrate u so sha I and my family be celebrated amen."

Bro’s J said:

"I no tap anything,, bro congrats more grace."

Antonio max said:

"Oga no be you get an, see person face way de get hotel."

danielbrime412 said:

"As I celebrate you I will live to be celebrated.

"Congratulations brother man."

Arewa said:

"I don't understand.

"Just see this same building in one lady post saying she's now a landlady .

"Am confused oo."

