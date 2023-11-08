A video has shown an incident that went down in a UK vicinity involving the police and a Nigerian man

The officers showed up at his door and requested to be let in, threatening to force their way in if declined

Mixed reactions trailed the video as the man failed to remember his date of birth and could not provide them with his passport

A drama ensued as police officers in the United Kingdom stormed the abode of a Nigerian man.

The officers numbering three, two women and a male, ordered the man to open his door, saying they have a warrant.

The officers then threatened to force their way in if he didn't comply.

"Open the door. We have a warrant to enter the premises so if you don't open the door, we will force it,' one of the officers, a female said.

The man eventually opened up and they began to interrogate him, as seen in a video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram.

He gave out his name as Olatunde Olushola but could not provide them with his passport or remember his date of birth.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the incident

iam_jamez_king said:

"Grownup man go they misbehave like this for another man country."

precioussam29 said:

"Where is the warrant? If you live abroad know your right because if you don’t forget it you will be treated like trash. Who gave them permission to film him? No be Nigeria you de again study and know all your rights in any country you find yourself. What nonsense."

prince___highlifez said:

"See as oyibo police dey operate, if Naija never shoot gun or do something illegal their body not go rest."

iby_elemide said:

"Now he has made it hard for himself to get another visa."

iam__dora said:

"Omo immigration police wahala fit cause amnesia Mr Olatunde no remember him date of birth again☹️."

kaydee__babe said:

"UK immigration get time. America immigration no go do like this."

fabulousbeautyinc_ng said:

"He should have asked to see the warrant and then called his lawyer and say nothing. How dare they treat a legal migrant like this. He can claim he didn't know when he had to renew or matter of fact, didn't have the money to. Why film him and put it online like he's a criminal??? We just need to stop accepting this is normal. Migrants pay taxes, contribute to the economy, usually law abiding too. This is outrageous."

divafeng2020 said:

"Na passport age he wants tell them but he no remember."

