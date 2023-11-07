A Nigerian man schooling in the UK made a funny video to show people different household items on the street abroad

Among the items were even children's toys and a colt as the man hilariously said people are better off having kids in the country

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video told him to be careful of roadside beds as they may have bugs

A Nigerian man who always makes funny videos has opened people's eyes to some reality in the UK.

Jokingly saying he just rented a house that needed furnishing, the man went on the street to show people pieces of furniture and some appliances on the street.

UK used items in Nigeria

He (@demo_uk) filmed different sizes of beds waiting for whoever liked them to pick up. There was even a colt beside the road.

In the comedic video, the man stressed that it is easy to furnish a home in the UK by picking some of those items. Nigerians in the UK agreed with him in the comment section.

LittleTornFella said:

"Na all this stuffs dem de carry come naija as uk used stuffs."

Ahmzzywillmakeit said:

"So na condemn you dey do for London."

Dahmola said:

"Sha dont take bedbugs home."

God’s_favorite said:

"The apartment I just moved into is fully furnished until I realized the landlord in the uk sent dumps to furnish the whole house!!"

B Tyler said:

"I dey get pickups for my working place wella for east London."

bunmiuyi said:

"Abeg where Una they see those things because since when I they Sunderland I never se anything oo."

Jade replied:

"Na your go dey for rich man area."

Warbaby said:

"Who Dey Nigeria go think say na you put the things for there, then go think say na skit."

Oyede Gbenga said:

"Wahali, na to buy van begin recycle business, find container, everything naija ya."

Queen_Temi said:

"Why do I feel all those things they ship to Nigeria from UK are actually picked on the streets."

