“UK Used Items”: Nigerian Man Sees Free Bed, Shelf, Colt on London Street, His Video Causes Stirs
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man schooling in the UK made a funny video to show people different household items on the street abroad
  • Among the items were even children's toys and a colt as the man hilariously said people are better off having kids in the country
  • Many Nigerians who reacted to his video told him to be careful of roadside beds as they may have bugs

A Nigerian man who always makes funny videos has opened people's eyes to some reality in the UK.

Jokingly saying he just rented a house that needed furnishing, the man went on the street to show people pieces of furniture and some appliances on the street.

Living in UK/Used items on the street.
The man saw bed and fridge on the street. Photo source: @demo_uk
Source: TikTok

UK used items in Nigeria

He (@demo_uk) filmed different sizes of beds waiting for whoever liked them to pick up. There was even a colt beside the road.

In the comedic video, the man stressed that it is easy to furnish a home in the UK by picking some of those items. Nigerians in the UK agreed with him in the comment section.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LittleTornFella said:

"Na all this stuffs dem de carry come naija as uk used stuffs."

Ahmzzywillmakeit said:

"So na condemn you dey do for London."

Dahmola said:

"Sha dont take bedbugs home."

God’s_favorite said:

"The apartment I just moved into is fully furnished until I realized the landlord in the uk sent dumps to furnish the whole house!!"

B Tyler said:

"I dey get pickups for my working place wella for east London."

bunmiuyi said:

"Abeg where Una they see those things because since when I they Sunderland I never se anything oo."

Jade replied:

"Na your go dey for rich man area."

Warbaby said:

"Who Dey Nigeria go think say na you put the things for there, then go think say na skit."

Oyede Gbenga said:

"Wahali, na to buy van begin recycle business, find container, everything naija ya."

Queen_Temi said:

"Why do I feel all those things they ship to Nigeria from UK are actually picked on the streets."

Lady got car in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom.

The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.

