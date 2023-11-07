“UK Used Items”: Nigerian Man Sees Free Bed, Shelf, Colt on London Street, His Video Causes Stirs
- A Nigerian man schooling in the UK made a funny video to show people different household items on the street abroad
- Among the items were even children's toys and a colt as the man hilariously said people are better off having kids in the country
- Many Nigerians who reacted to his video told him to be careful of roadside beds as they may have bugs
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
A Nigerian man who always makes funny videos has opened people's eyes to some reality in the UK.
Jokingly saying he just rented a house that needed furnishing, the man went on the street to show people pieces of furniture and some appliances on the street.
UK used items in Nigeria
He (@demo_uk) filmed different sizes of beds waiting for whoever liked them to pick up. There was even a colt beside the road.
In the comedic video, the man stressed that it is easy to furnish a home in the UK by picking some of those items. Nigerians in the UK agreed with him in the comment section.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
LittleTornFella said:
"Na all this stuffs dem de carry come naija as uk used stuffs."
Ahmzzywillmakeit said:
"So na condemn you dey do for London."
Dahmola said:
"Sha dont take bedbugs home."
God’s_favorite said:
"The apartment I just moved into is fully furnished until I realized the landlord in the uk sent dumps to furnish the whole house!!"
B Tyler said:
"I dey get pickups for my working place wella for east London."
bunmiuyi said:
"Abeg where Una they see those things because since when I they Sunderland I never se anything oo."
Jade replied:
"Na your go dey for rich man area."
Warbaby said:
"Who Dey Nigeria go think say na you put the things for there, then go think say na skit."
Oyede Gbenga said:
"Wahali, na to buy van begin recycle business, find container, everything naija ya."
Queen_Temi said:
"Why do I feel all those things they ship to Nigeria from UK are actually picked on the streets."
Lady got car in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom.
The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.
Source: Legit.ng