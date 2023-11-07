A Nigerian team of football enthusiasts has garnered 18 Guinness World Record titles over the years

The team consists of Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo, Chinonso Miracle Eche, Vincent Okezie, Confidence Kipo and Miracle Ngozi

Chukwuebuka Ezugha, the founder of Chukwuebuka Academy, told Legit.ng that he wants the students in the football academy to be well-recognised

Chukwuebuka Ezugha, the founder of Chukwuebuka Acadamy, has called on Nigerians to support the young boys he is training.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, Ezugha said his boys, who are extremely talented, should be given a high level of support to enable them to succeed in football.

They have received 18 Guinness World Record titles. Photo credit: Chukwuebuka Ezugha.

Source: Facebook

He said he and five other boys from his academy have received 18 Guinness World Record titles over the years. The boys are skilled in touching football in various entertaining ways, such as balancing a ball on the head, passing ball with head and neck, passing ball with soles, and more.

The young football enthusiasts are Victor Richard Kipo, Chinonso Miracle Eche, Vincent Okezie, Confidence Kipo and Miracle Ngozi.

According to him, Victor Richard Kipo from Akwa Ibom has eight titles, Chinonso Miracle Eche from Anambra state has five titles, and Vincent Okezie from Abia State has five titles.

Also, Confidence Kipo Akwa Ibom State has four titles, Miracle Ngozi Abia State has two titles and Chukwuebuka Ezugha himself has two Guinness World Record titles.

Their achievements need to be recognised

He said some of the titles were achieved as a team, while others were received individually by the boys.

"Yes, they are individual titles, while some were achieved by a pair. These kids were all discovered and nurtured by me since 2019."

He called on the various state governments to recognise the young talents and encourage them to grow.

He told Legit.ng:

"Victor Richard Kipo and Chinonso Eche were given 5 years scholarship by the Anambra state governor in March 22nd 2023. I want my students and myself to be well recognized by Nigerians and our various state governments."

Source: Legit.ng