A Nigerian lady has generated reactions on social media after showcasing things she found in her pillow

The lady cried out and revealed she bought the foam for N800 from an 'aboki' but did not tell why she wanted to do away with it

In a video, the displeased young lady took out the foam and tore it open before setting it ablaze in her compound

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after seeing the inside of her pillow.

In a trending video, the lady, @chubby_folly, revealed she bought the pillow for N800 from an 'aboki.'

She bought the foam for N800. Photo Credit: @chubby_folly

Source: TikTok

"All this aboki no get life," @chubby_folly lamented as she shared the video.

The young lady took out the pillow, and cut it open to reveal the particles in it before she set it ablaze.

Some people criticised her, wondering what she expected from buying a cheap pillow.

Watch the video below:

People commented on her pillow

user8748165701206 said:

"Bought bedsheet and he told me it’s 6*6 … went home only to see carton inside m using it as wrapper now."

Flashy_empress said:

"I bought pillow from them after my husband had warn me, smell want to finish us that dayhe threw it away with anger."

esty10101 said:

"Pele dear oya run go buy mouka pillow even thou na crown fibre or you buy royal memory pillow."

Jhudeewealth said:

"I bought bedsheet. he promised it was king size only for me to reach house and see bunk size bedsheet wrapped around empty cartons."

QUEENsarah23 said:

"Funny enough that’s how some pillows are made but they use high class foam."

Pearly said:

"I bought the same 4 yrs ago, I was having bad dreams I had to open it to see what’s inside, I eventually burnt it too."

Sire_Secret_Essence said:

"Me sef I no fit cry omoh eni nwa ifa owa ofo nii lol buy cheap thing at your own risk."

Source: Legit.ng