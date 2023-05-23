A video of a couple who had another set of twins after seven years has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the couple were seen with smiles on their faces as they rocked the set of twins, each couple holding one of the babies

Many social media users who watched the video were impressed with the fact that they had another set of twins after 7 years and used the moment to congratulate them

A heartwarming video of a couple who welcomed another set of twins after seven years has received wide attention on TikTok.

The clip, which was posted by @ebyfullmoon, showed the proud parents holding their newborn babies in their hands as they smiled for the camera.

Couple's excited on receiving the news of second set of twins.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments as of the time of publishing this report.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated them and wished they could have twins of their own.

The couple’s video is one of the many examples of how TikTok has become a platform for sharing personal stories and experiences with millions of viewers around the world.

Chances of having twin babies

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the chances of having twins are about 3% for natural pregnancies and 20-40% for assisted reproductive technologies. The chances of having two sets of twins are even lower, estimated at one in 10,000 for natural pregnancies and one in 700 for assisted reproductive technologies.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"Congratulations ND I tap from the blessing."

"Congratulations.. I tap into this blessing."

"Congratulations dear and I tap for this."

"God of miracles please locate me."

"Congratulation i recieve mine in Jesus."

"I'm next to testify in Jesus name…amen…congratulation."

"God be praised."

"Congratulations mommy I tap from your blessings please God bless me with twins babies."

Nigerian couple welcomes twins after 46 years of waiting, cute photo of babies emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A patient Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies after 46 years of childlessness.

A photo of the man, his wife and the twins was posted on Twitter by Harrison Onuoha. The photo of the couple and their newborn children has sparked positive reactions on Twitter as people marvelled at what they described as a miracle.

The story of the couple and the many years they have waited to have children of their own has been cited as evidence that God can do all things.

Source: Legit.ng