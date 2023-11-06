A TikTok video of a Nigerian man in Dubai locking his food with padlocks has gone viral

The man was not joking as he showed how he secured his food from both sides to stop anyone from stealing it

People were shocked that he had to do this in a country that seemed to be rich

A hilarious TikTok video of a Nigerian man living in Dubai has gained attention on social media.

The video shows how the man locked his food container with two padlocks to prevent anyone from stealing his food.

Dubai man shows how he secures his food. Credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The man explained that he had to do this because his food was always disappearing from the fridge.

Nigerian man in Dubai explains why he padlocks his food

He said that he did not trust anyone in his apartment and that he wanted to enjoy his Nigerian food in peace.

The video has amused many people who wondered why he had to go to such extreme measures to secure his food in a country that is known for its wealth and luxury.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng complied some of the reactions below:

Tizahskincare said:

“You’re poor in Dubai oga buy your own fridge it’s just 500dhs.”

Cyril_unusual wrote:

“Only people living in shared apartment can relate to this.”

Jahdehsorlah commented:

“Oga buy a fridge and stop doing nonsense video. This is not life in Dubai….you chose this life.”

Foodhub_sa:

“Wahalard pro max, may we never lack cos this one is another level of.”

Zatoplumpsis:

“When ur flat mates are ebina and have no dignity nnkan.”

Nigerian man in Dubai posts tough work he engages in to earn a living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that mixed reactions have trailed a video showing the tough work a Nigerian man does for a living in Dubai.

This to many came as a surprise as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city is often viewed as a land flowing with milk and honey.

Taking to TikTok, the unidentified man shared a video of himself at work. He worked for the duration of the video without uttering a word.

Source: Legit.ng