A Nigerian lady has narrated how she went to extreme lengths to please her ex-boyfriend on his birthday, only to end up being accused of being possessed by her family.

The lady, who goes by the Twitter handle @FatimaUmmi, wrote in a series of tweets that she used her mother’s money to send gifts and cash to her ex-boyfriend, without their knowledge or consent.

She said that she saw her mother’s salary in her phone and transferred 10,000 naira to her ex-boyfriend’s account, deleting the debit alert afterwards.

Mother finds out eventually

She also used the money her brother sent her for her school provisions to buy a cake for him. She said that whenever he asked her for money, she would use her mother’s phone to transfer it to him.

However, her actions did not go unnoticed for long. Her mother got tired of her money missing and went to the bank to investigate.

She found out that the money was always transferred to the same account, which belonged to her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

She then called for an urgent family meeting, where she confronted her daughter about the transfers.

The lady said that her mother thought she was possessed and that her ex-boyfriend had used charms on her.

She said that she received a lot of beating from her family, who also called her ex-boyfriend to come and explain himself.

She ended her tweets by saying that she did all those things for love and nothing more, and that the experience had reset her life forever.

Her tweets have gone viral on the social media platform, with many users expressing their shock, disbelief, sympathy, or amusement at her story.

Some users advised her to learn from her mistake and be more careful with her money and her heart.

