A Nigerian man who just returned from prison is asking a friend why people were offline on social messaging app, 2go

The man is said to have spent 15 years in prison, haven been locked behind bars from 2008 to 2023

2go used to be a very popular social messaging app and the man was may be thinking it is still popular

A Nigerian man who was said to have been in prison for 15 years has returned and he asked a funny question.

In a short clip posted on TikTok, the man asked his friend why people are offline on 2go.

2go used to be a very popular messaging app among young people who were addicted to it.

The app was used back then for fast messaging and it was enjoyable for many young Nigerians who owned phones.

Source: Legit.ng