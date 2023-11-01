A lady working as a welder, Olawunmi Giwa, wowed many people online with her skills as she fabricated steel doors

Olawunmi handled her tools with much skill as she quickly sawed iron rods into shapes fit for the doors

Many Nigerians who watched her video showered prayers on her and wished the lady well in her endeavours

A young Nigerian lady, Olawunmi Giwa, has shown many people the value of having skill as she proudly shared her work online.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady captured herself sawing an iron rod before getting right into fabricating steel doors.

The lady stood proudly with the doors she made. Photo source: @phenomenalng

Lady poses with fabricated steel doors

After welding different parts of the doors while wearing protective glass to protect her eyes from sparks, she completed the task.

Olawunmi stood in between the doors as a proud welder.

She captioned her TikTok video:

"I am almost at the peak to greatness…Life of a welder girl."

Watch his video below:

Some people who reacted to her video initially mistook her for a boy. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omo baba welder said:

"All welder gather here."

Korussians said:

"Bro u dey find apprentice? Yahoo don hard."

The lady replied:

"I’m a girl."

bidex8000 said:

"Make my daddy no see this post he fit say make I come learn work he’s also a welder."

sucre said:

"Omo, na better job dey your hand ooo. try to look for a sponsorship job online in Europe, Canada or USA. God will bless your hustle."

Muhaab 1 said:

"You should try to use hand gloves so you won't regret it in the future. God bless you handwork."

Patton said:

"Omo I use like 3 years learn how to square pipe."

Bee_ Jay said:

"Omo giwa you are doing well."

Poa_dare said:

"️Good job! May God bless your hand works."

EL-FAROOQ said:

"Your safety must be your top priority. Pls endeavour to get safety gears for ur use. May God bless your hustle and never leave u to yourself. Cheers."

abdulrasaqmashoo1 said:

"Nice work sister, that’s impressive sister keep it up joy is coming. I am also a welder no cap."

