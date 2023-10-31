A hilarious TikTok video shared by a user with the handle @adaezeadaora1 has taken the internet by storm

The funny video featured her baby giving a 'bombastic' side eye while waiting to be fed breast milk at home

The hilarious clip, captioned with a playful warning, has garnered widespread attention and laughter from netizens

A TikTok user @adaezeadaora1 delighted viewers with a video showcasing her baby's epic side eye.

As the camera focused on the adorable infant, his expressive glare while waiting for breast milk became the highlight of the clip.

Baby tackles mum over milk Photo credit: @adaezeadaora1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum in awe over suckling baby's attitude

The baby's humorous reaction has captivated the hearts of internet users worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Accompanying the video, Adaeze's caption added an extra layer of amusement. She humorously wrote:

"You no go gimme breast or make I change am for you."

Reactions trail video of baby giving mum a stern look

The video resonated with netizens who found the combination of the baby's side eye and the caption utterly hilarious.

The video's infectious humour has sparked a wave of laughter among netizens.

@faith commented:

“Which kind sound be this.”

@favic, LMTD reacted:

“This is how my boy does some times I wonder why they do that.”

@KESHA MILES reacted:

“So scary.”

Watch the video below:

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier. He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

Source: Legit.ng