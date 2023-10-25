Aunty Esther is a Nigerian lady who is very popular on social media because of her aggressive promotion of her business

Aunty Esther's business entails running shopping errands for people who do not have the time to go to the market

She is known for always posting her hustle on Twitter, especially under viral tweets

Aunty Esther is a popular name on Nigerian Twitter, as she is known for aggressively marketing her hustle.

Under viral tweets, it won't be unusual to find Aunty Esther's handle promoting her shopping business for people to see.

Aunty Esther helps people go to the market for shopping. Photo credit: Aunty Esther.

Source: Original

She would always come under viral tweets to ask Twitter users to help her retweet her pinned tweet.

Each time she posts under viral tweets, she tells everyone to help promote her business since she is in search of clients who would patronise her.

Aunty Esther promotes her business under viral tweets

Aunty Esther also usually tells potential customers to check out her hand and see if she would be of any service to them.

Essentially, Aunty Esther's business entails running shopping errands for people who do not have the time to do it themselves.

She helps her clients buy foodstuff and other household items, which they can't do on their own due to pressing engagements. She has become very popular for this.

Legti.ng reached out to Aunty Esther and interacted with her in a brief chat, and she sounded highly motivated, as usual.

She said she started running errands for clients around 2020. She said she is motivated by the bills she has to pay.

Her words:

"I'm a personal market shopper. I'm based in Owode Onirin Lagos. I'm motivated by the bills in front of me."

When asked if the business is lucrative, Aunty Esther responded in pidgin English:

"We sha dey see small small for feeding."

Aunty Esther said when she is not shopping for people, she is always busy sleeping and resting.

