A Nigerian man in a ride has stirred mixed reactions over what he did to two ladies he found walking in the rain

He laughed hard at the ladies and loudly taunted them before rendering help while he recorded

Some men tackled the man, saying he wouldn't have behaved that way if the people walking in the rain were males

A Nigerian man has shared a video of two ladies he helped after seeing them walking in the rain.

The fellow, @huzzy_dancemachine, was driving from behind when he spotted the ladies walking in the rain.

He recorded with his phone as he slowed down. Making fun of the ladies, he said:

''Rain dey beat fine fine girls...Una never see anything."

Without hesitation, he opened the door to the back seat for the ladies to join him and continued to laugh at them.

Sharing the video on TikTok, he wrote:

"Try they help fine girls ooh, make dey nor swear for you."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed his video

His video got many people talking as many asked if he would also render the same help to men.

Nelly said:

"Ashowo boy na you be, if na man just na you go drive pass, well shame on you."

Daniel said:

''Wetin man do man for this life ,seh u no see fine boy too nih."

Desmond said:

"I hope when you see men like this too you will render help too."

Hycéñt_Fréébórń said:

"And they sat on ur seat with wet cloth finished man."

TOP BOY said:

"Justice for bois wae dey wall for road.. na only fine fine girls una dey carry."

ŁÔÑĘWÖŁF said:

"After them go say money isn’t everything werey dn enter person motor…you for trek."

dycsamuel123 said:

''But you drive past boys oo wetin man do man."

