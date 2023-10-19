A lady got pregnant for a man she met at her friend's wedding, where she functioned as a part of the bridal train

It turned out that the man was his friend's cousin and they spent the night together after the wedding

She has since delivered the baby, but the problem is that the man denied ever getting her pregnant

The story was narrated on TikTok by @kwinmarvis0, who said the person concerned was in the comment section seeking advice from members of the public.

The lady revealed that she met the man when she attended her friend's wedding.

After the wedding ceremony, she said she spent the night at the man's house, during which they made out.

Lady gets pregnant after attending her friend's wedding

Weeks later, she discovered that she was feeling ill and decided to go for a medical test. The test revealed that she was pregnant.

However, to her shock, her friend's cousin refused to take responsibility for the baby as he denied getting her pregnant.

She refused to abort the child. After she gave birth, the man came demanding the baby and said he would like to marry her. The lady is seeking advice from the public on whether she should agree to marry the man or not.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets pregnant for her friend's cousin

@Tiny Strokes Artistry said:

"Take which baby? Are you playing? Tag me in part 2 asap abeg."

@hubi said:

"Someone should like my comment. I want to come back for part 2."

@mora_yo commented:

"Na only me reason that there was no baby."

@Kikelomo asked:

"Abi the baby daddy dey craze ni?"

@Bruceham216 said:

"Pray you heal soon and get more blessings and love."

Source: Legit.ng