A TikTok video shows how some Nigerians took risks to fetch a petroleum product by the roadside.

A 44-second video posted by @korasfiregrill shows that a tanker fell on a major road and spilt its content.

The tanker fell and spilt its content. Photo credit: TikTok/@korasfiregrill.

Source: TikTok

While it is not clear if the content is PMS, a lot of people rushed to the scene with containers of different sizes.

Once they got there, the video showed them scooping the spilt petroleum product as if they were fetching water from the river.

Video shows Nigerians scooping petroleum product from falling tanker

A little distance ahead, the tanker which fell and spilt the liquid could be seen as it lay like a log of wood and blocked the road.

Someone who was present captured the dangerous scene using his phone, narrating how the residents were helping themselves but also taking a huge risk.

Many TikTok users who saw the video said a fire outbreak at the scene could mean disaster.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as residents scoop petroleum product

@israeloyime said:

"You when dey film am self no like your life. Paparazzi weh no dey fear fire."

@Culprint Quincy queues said:

"What if someone just lights a cigarette."

@Stanley Edmund said:

"Why people taken such risky with their life."

@Stereo said:

"The cameraman thinks he is safe and innocent."

@larry.king9 said:

"The poor always die early. God bless us all. Just imagine there's an explosion."

@Godwin said:

"This is the result of institutional failure. why should a vehicle still be moving if this liquid is inflatable."

Source: Legit.ng