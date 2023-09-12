The new iPhone 15 series is said to contain much more than was expected

The new features expected to be included in the new series are a 48-megapixel camera and a USB-C charging port, among others

The pricing is speculated at a high of $1,200 and a low of $799 for Pro Max and Pro Plus, respectively

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Apple is unveiling the new iPhone 15 today, September 12, 2023, at its Apple’s Wanderlust event.

The unveiling will occur at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook at the launch a new iPhone Credit: Justin Sullivan / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Most people seem fixated on the price of the new iPhone 15 series, while others are interested in its unique features.

Prices speculations set iPhone 15 at $1,200 maximum

While the exact pricing would be unveiled at the event, Forbes has speculated that the new iPhone could sell as high as $1,200 and as low as $1,099 for the iPhone Pro Max.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The new iPhone 15 contains some features that mark a clear departure from the previous iPhone series.

According to analysts, the new iPhone 15 series is expected to be the best.

BusinessInsidier reports that the new product is expected to come in four variants and will see Apple pivot to the USB-C as its charging standard, a primary requirement by the European markets.

Reports say the iPhone 15 lineup will receive a 48-megapixel primary camera. The main camera will contain a new sensor design for better low-light performance.

It is also expected to receive extra-special wide and zoom lenses with more megapixels than the 12-megapixel versions on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Here are some of the rumoured features:

A new design with a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and a smaller notch for Face ID.

A new A16 Bionic chip.

Improved cameras with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

A new Cinematic mode for video recording.

A new periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities.

Support for 120Hz refresh rate on all models.

A new charging port, possibly USB-C.

Other iPhone products to be unveiled at the event include the Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods Pro 2, new MacBook Pro models, and new iPad mini.

Some other products that might be unveiled at the event are the Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods Pro 2, new MacBook Pro models, and new iPad mini.

Forbes reports that the new model might be sold higher due to its titanium cover.

Rumoured iPhone 15 pricing

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,299

Leaked iPhone 15 photos showcase Apple’s new innovation, sets to be most expensive ever

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple has announced the date for the launch of its latest iPhone 15 and it is expected to be the most expensive ever. According to a post shared by Greg Joswiak,

Apple's senior vice president on Twitter X, the latest iPhone will be unveiled to the world on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

Over the last few months, there have already been leaks on how the next-generation iPhones will look.

Source: Legit.ng