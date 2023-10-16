A man was stunned after he discovered another whole egg with a shell inside a boiled egg he was eating

He recorded a video of the phenomenon and posted it on TikTok, where it equally surprised everyone who saw it

He peeled the second egg and asked people if they had seen such in the past, and some said it was a normal thing

A man was eating a boiled egg and found another complete one inside it.

The TikTok man filmed the phenomenon and posted it on the platform for her followers to see. The short clip was posted by @kingkopay.

The man found a new egg inside a boiled egg he was eating. Photo credit: TikTok/@kingkopay and Getty Images/ Manuel Mocanu/500px.

Source: TikTok

When he broke the first one, she discovered a whole egg inside and even had a shell which he had to peel.

Man finds new egg after peeling a boiled one

After peeling the second egg, he discovered it was not complete, as it lacked a yoke.

The second egg was also harder than a regular egg, which he noticed when he tried to open it.

Surprised by the development, he posted the video, wanting to know if anyone had experienced such a thing before.

In the comment section, a TikTok user, Dr Idris Sallau, proffered an explanation:

"It occurs when a formed egg begins travelling backwards in the hen's oviduct and becomes embedded inside a second egg in the process of developing. It's normal."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man finds new egg inside a boiled egg

@Spoilling said:

"Na cryptic pregnancy."

@first lady60 commented:

"Yes it's a cryptic pregnancy."

@Beautychiny said:

"Someone said na cryptic pregnancy."

@Olor_szn commented:

"The mother that mothered their mother."

@Goldia goldia said:

"They were on promo, buy one and get one free."

@Thatgurl__Oyin said:

"Double blessings. I tap it."

@Solomon said:

"Egg inside an egg, you’re so lucky, my brother. You bought one but are lucky to get two."

Source: Legit.ng