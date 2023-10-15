A Nigerian resin artist from Lagos who graduated with a degree in mass communication

She learned resin art online and started her brand Hautezelle, which sells resin products for jewelry, decor, woodwork, and more

She faces challenges such as availability of materials, and market acceptance, but she enjoys creating and connecting with people through her art

Tosin Yinusa Zainab is a resin artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. She has always loved art since she was a child, and she enjoys creating anything with her hands.

She told Legit.ng that she stumbled upon resin art online and decided to enroll in a class to learn more about it.

"I enjoy creating anything with my hands, I’ve always been an art lover right from primary school, and I find myself putting so much effort into my fine art assignments than my mathematics assignments. Fast forward to after my University days, I found myself in the business of makeup artistry and I still handle makeup projects when I’m not working with resin, you’d probably see me working on people's faces," she said.

Resin art is a form of art that uses resin, a liquid substance that hardens when mixed with a catalyst, to create various objects and designs. It can be used for jewelry, interior decor, woodwork, and more.

Speaking about the importance of art, Zainab said:

"Art is basically life to me sometimes beautiful and other times shady, it’s about imagination and perspective the way I see it may not be the way you see it and that’s fine, art can mean different things to different people that is why Art is relative and peculiar to every individual."

She works with the 2:1 resin mix, which gives her the consistency she needs for her projects.

She also uses various tools and materials such as gloves, respirators, drillers, blowers, torches, molds, and more.

Hauezelle as a brand

Zainab’s resin art brand is called Hautezelle, and she has sold over 60 resin products both locally and internationally.

"The benefits are limitless and incoming, I’ve had the opportunity to connect with people I haven’t even seen in reality," she said.

However, resin art also comes with its challenges and difficulties. Zainab says that one of the challenges is patience.

She told Legit.ng:

"When we first started out last year there were some difficulties in getting materials, sometimes I had to import to Nigeria but now we have several resin art supplies and they have been saving lives ever since."

Zainab’s goal is to keep creating and working on bigger projects in the future. She advises anyone who wants to start resin art to do their research, get trained, and keep learning new trends and techniques.

"I’d just say start, do your research, get trained, and keep learning, unlearning and relearning because learning never stops, new trends keep popping up day in and day out, do not underestimate your imagination or ideas, bring them to life."

Zainab Tosin Yinusa is an example of how passion can turn into a business. She is a talented and creative artist who has found her niche in resin art.

