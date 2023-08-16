A young Nigeria lady inspired by her grandfather’s books and her love for art as a child is creating therapeutic works

She stated that mandala art symbolizes harmony, balance and wholeness, and it has helped her to relax and meditate

She creates her art by hand using various tools and grid lines, furthermore, she advises young artists to be patient, trust the process and never stop learning

Taofeeqoh Billyhadiat Adeola is a mandala artist from Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria.

She comes from a family of creatives, ranging from poets to calligraphy artists, cartoonists and geometrical design artists.

Mandala has positive effect on both the artist and the viewer. Photo credit: Bilhadiat Tawfiqoh Adeola

In an interview with Legit.ng, she disclosed that she discovered her passion for mandala art as a child, inspired by her grandfather's books that contained abstract and intricate patterns.

She said:

"I have always loved art as a kid. I was that kind of kid who would make handmade cards for a relative on their birthday to celebrate them. However, my grandfather’s numerous books also inspired me and opened my eyes to the world of abstract art because they contain a lot of geometrical pattern designs I grew up being in awe of because of the way they look impossible, mysterious, fascinating and satisfying."

Mandala as a global art

Mandala art is a form of geometric art that consists of concentric circles, squares, triangles and other shapes that radiate from a central point.

The word mandala means "circle" in Sanskrit, and it is often used as a symbol of harmony, balance and wholeness in various cultures and religions.

Adeola said that mandala art signifies phases and beginnings for her, and that it helps her to relax and meditate.

She told Legit.ng:

"It signifies phases and beginnings which makes me appreciate those two things more. It is a form of meditation and relaxation that helps me disconnect fully from the noise of the world and allow me to be fully in my zone."

She creates her mandala art by cutting paper to the size her client wants, then making grid lines on the paper in whatever shape she wants the art to take.

"I make art using pencils, fine liners, compass, protactor , ruler, scissors and eraser," she said.

The power of healing in meticulous art

Mandala art, Adeola revealed, has many benefits, both for the artist and the viewer.

"It is therapeutic on its own, both to the person creating it and the person viewing it. It has so many psychological benefits. Many universities in fact have Mandala Art Therapy as part of their clinical programs and countless research studies have been done on its therapeutic capacities like helping the blood pressure and helping to quiet the nervous system."

However, she also faces some challenges as a mandala artist.

One of them is that it takes time to make since it is hand drawn and hand painted. She said that the effort it takes is always rewarding at the end, advising artist who wants to explore to leave room for growth:

"Take it one step at a time. Leave room for a lot of growth and trust the process. Be patient with yourself and your art. Connect with other artists and move at your own pace. Be careful of quick gratification and never stop learning. Don’t be afraid of mistakes; it’ll limit your ability to create."

