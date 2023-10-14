A man has sought advice from netizens after his wife cheated on him without minding the fact that he has high blood pressure

According to him, he first cheated on his wife 'accidentally' and the heartbroken lady decided to cheat back

When he confronted her, she threatened to cheat again with someone he knows without feeling remorseful

A Nigerian man is currently in a dilemma after discovering that his wife cheated on him as a payback for cheating on her.

He lamented that his wife did this not mind that he had a high blood pressure condition and wasn't even remorseful afterwards.

Man in pain after girlfriend cheated on him Photo credit: ManoAfrica, ljubaphoto/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with events in this story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

When confronted, his wife threatened to cheat and with someone he knows if she caught him cheating again.

Man seeks advice on how to tackle cheating wife

The man stated that he was not feeling well at all and his breath was not normal and asked for counsel on what he should do to his wife.

In his words:

"I accidentally cheated on my wife, you won't believe she cheated back knowing fully well that I have BP. She is not even remorseful she told me anytime she catches me again, she will cheat on someone I know, I am not feeling well at all, and my breath is not normal. What should I do to her?"

Reactions as man seeks advice after catching girlfriend cheating

This post attracted so many sarcastic comments from netizens who suggested that he should forgive his wife and stop cheating.

@sandra_benneth said:

"You didn't consider you have no when you mistakenly cheated."

@teeto_olayeni wrote:

"How can I laugh in a way that pleases God? Oga do me I do you, man no suppose vex."

@sommies_thrift added:

"My dear she is a very nonsensical woman, how far she cheats on odoguwu like you. She doesn't know it's odogwu's birth right to be cheating? Please cheat again so she can cheat on you since you don't have sense. Oloshi."

@prankhottie reacted:

"Pray pray and pray. Forgive her and stop cheating please."

@funkybusyt replied:

"Cheating is a well planned, deliberate and international act, anytime I see I mistakenly cheated, it get on my nerves."

@dharmisticated wrote:

"Sorry for the laff."

@denike_drealtor said:

"Oga pray oo. The devil want to scatter your home through a strange man. Watch war room please."

@Olayemi62525 said:

"Forgive her because it's not easy to find a woman that loves you and care for you."

@thekayinsola wrote:

"What should you do to her? Nothing dear."

See the post below:

Wife cheats on husband with man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from Livingstone, Zambia, has divorced her husband of 11 years after she admitted to having an affair with a man she met on Facebook. Prudence Wachama, who described her relationship with her husband, Presco Lilayi, as that of brother and sister, said he treated her like a slave in her own home.

She sued him for divorce in Livingstone Local court A3, where the court heard that the couple got married in 2010 and that Lilayi paid K4,500 as dowry. Wachama told the court that she had lost feelings for her husband and that he did not care about her well-being even when she was sick.

She also accused him of having text messages from other women on his phone. She said: "It is true I went to a lodge with a man I met on Facebook. We merely met. We discussed matters that were affecting my marriage. I am tired of pretending like things are alright in this marriage when they are not."

Source: Legit.ng