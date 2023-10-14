A 300-level student who was exposed for using her phone in the exam hall has reportedly faced serious punishment

It was gathered that the girl was exposed by her coursemate who caught her in the act inside the exam hall

The school authority reportedly punished the girl for exam malpractice by stepping her from 300 level down to 100 level

Some angry Nigerian students have expressed their anger at a female student who reported her coursemate for exam malpractice.

According to reports, the girl had sighted her coursemate using her phone to answer questions in the exam hall.

Students tackle girl who reported coursemate for malpractice Photo credit: @nwabu_maron/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She tried to persuade her to give her answers, but the girl requested to finish up before telling her the answers to questions.

This provoked the girl who immediately took the matter up to the school authority and reported her for malpractice.

Girl demoted from 300 to 100 level over malpractice

The school authority reportedly punished the 300-level student by taking her back to 100-level after she was exposed.

The caption of the video read:

"This girl exposed her coursemate who was using mgbo kirikiri (phone) to write exams in the hall today because the girl she exposed was trying to finish writing before telling her the answers. The school has stepped the girl from 300 level to 100 level."

Reactions trail video of girl reporting colleague over malpractice

This video has stirred so many reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts about the incident.

@Richie reacted:

"Amaka why! When your village people are in the same exam hall as you."

@Sarahreal replied:

"Chaiiii. Shege pro max. This is total wickedness."

@Angelsmith said:

"People with nonsense sense of entitlement. I for beat am ehhhh."

@Kingsley Ikem wrote:

"Lol. Na why I dey select my seat partners. Some people are evil."

@Cyrex added:

"Wicked girl. Everybody get phone, u no wan use your own con dey put eye for person matter. Devil incarnate."

@Handsomegee said:

"Na why i no be anybody friend for exam hall, they fit betray you anytime."

@SamEmmanuel reacted:

"This is foolishness. Some people ehhhnnn."

@Blessing_Adesua:

"Aunty you will not make heaven, this one they did to her is small, your own d go rusticate you.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng