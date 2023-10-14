A Catholic priest has died in Benue state after he suddenly slumped in the Jootar area of the state

The albino priest, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu, was said to have gone out to bring in some clothes when he slumped

A statement seen by Legit.ng described as incorrect insinuations that the priest was struck dead by thunder

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu, has died in Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

Until his death, Father Gundu was the parish priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar.

Father Gundu is popularly known as Father Albino. Photo credit: Facebook/Kvng Tersoo and King-James Yiye.

Father Gundu is popularly known as 'Father Albino', because he is actually an albino. There was initial controversy surrounding his passage.

One version of the story seen on social media has it that the priest was struck by thunder during rainfall.

He died of natural causes

This has, however, been refuted by a statement by Fr. Mchia Michael, the provincial chairman of Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, Abuja Province.

The statement insists that the priest died of natural causes as he has been known to be sick before he slumped.

Part of the statement posted on Facebook by King-James Yiye reads:

"The death of Fr Faustinus Gundu is not as a result of a thunderstorm or lightning. Fr died of a natural sickness that can kill anyone, the rich and the poor alike. It was on Thursday at about 1pm that the rains were threatening, and in his usual way, Fr went out to pick some wears that were spread outside, and in the process, slumped and was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital Zaki Biam where he gave up the ghost at about 3:25 pm.

"Fr Gundu has some health challenges right at the beginning of this year up to the point that he had to withdraw from some public functions from the diocese. He was a member of the Pastoral Team the bishop set up to supervise some Mission territories and make some recommendations to him."

Facebook users react to news of Father Albino's death

Nyikwagh Bat Hills said:

"Those who were quick to spread fake news about the cause of death of the Reverend Gentleman won't share this correct version to put the records straight. They will read and pass. Life! May his soul rest in peace."

Mërçî Fá Nén said:

"My growing up was made fun by Fr Gundu this is one death I will never get over."

