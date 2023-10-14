A man who is alleged to be a fake lawyer represented clients in court and also successfully won many cases

The man named Brian Mwenda Njagi argued 26 cases on behalf of his unsuspecting clients, and he came out tops

Brian's cover has been blown after the law body in his area discovered that he was impersonating an actual lawyer

A man who is alleged to be a fake lawyer successfully won 26 cases in court before he was found out.

The man, Brian Mwenda Njagi, allegedly impersonated an actual lawyer who has a similar name.

The alleged fake lawyer, Brian Nwenda Njagi, reportedly won 26 cases. Photo credit: Various, but seen on Citizen Digital.

According to the professional body, the Law Society of Kenya, the real lawyer who was being impersonated is named Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

Alleged fake lawyer represents clients in court and wins cases

The real lawyer, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, was admitted to the professional body but was yet to get his practising certificate.

The alleged fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda Njagi, reportedly gained illegal access to the law society's portal and applied for the practising certificate using the real lawyer's profile.

The law society says as quoted by Citizen Digital:

"On the 5th Day of August, 2022, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga was admitted to the bar and his correct email address was captured and an account opened for him in the Advocates portal.

"We reached out to advocate Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, who confirmed that he had not applied for a practising certificate since his admission, the reason being that he had been working at the Office of the Attorney General and did not require a Practising Certificate.

"It was only until sometime in September 2023 when he attempted to login into the system and activate his profile with the intention of applying for his Practising Certificate, that he realized he could not access his LSK portal."

Brian Mwenda Njagi allegedly impersonated an actual lawyer

Upon investigation, it was found that the alleged fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda Njagi changed the real lawyer's profile picture and put his own on the legal body's portal.

The statement continued:

"The preliminary findings indicate that the masquerader applied the use of a common international fraud scheme known as Business Email Compromise (BEC) where a criminal in this case Brian Mwenda identified a genuine advocate status as being inactive, made contact to the secretariat to make an application for payment of his PC but which he couldn't because his email credentials are incorrect.

"Upon being allowed access to the account, he took control of the portal and changed his profile picture, the workplace and applied and paid for the practicing certificate. However, his application was not processed since he was required to provide documents including the certificate of business incorporation."

The law society has called for the arrest of Brian Mwenda Njagi. The story has gone viral, and it was shared on X by Naira PR, and it got many reactions.

See the story below:

X users react to story of alleged fake lawyer

@Iselema said:

"Send him to law school, he is a good lawyer without a degree."

@godsentkalu123 commented:

"He should just be conferred with honorary degree of law."

@Oluchima1 said:

"Such dude won't be punished. He would rather receive support to become the star he wants to be."

