A video of Shalipopi embracing a young man who bears an astonishing resemblance to him has gone viral

The captivating video has ignited a serious debate among Nigerian netizens in the comments section

With opinions split, the online community queried whether the two individuals were brothers or simply look-alikes

A video of a Nigerian man posing beside fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shalipopi has caused a frenzy.

In the video, the singer was seen holding a young man tightly and their physical similarities immediately caught the viewers' eyes.

Man poses with Shalipopi in video Photo credit: @zaydofficial7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The heartfelt embrace between the two captivated the online community, prompting an outpouring of curiosity and conjecture regarding their possible familial connection.

Netizens fuel debate on the relationship between Shallipopi and look-alike

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens swiftly took to the comments section to express their opinions on the matter.

Arguments erupted with some fervently asserting that the duo must be brothers, citing their striking resemblance and the undeniable bond captured in the video.

Others, however, remained sceptical, suggesting that the resemblance may be a mere coincidence or the result of look-alikes.

Despite the impassioned discussions, the true nature of the relationship between Shalipopi and the young man remained doubtful.

Reactions trail video of Shalipopi and look-alike

As netizens continue to analyse every detail and scrutinise their similarities, the debate rages on, with no definitive answer in sight.

@hustlequeen reacted:

“Wait are shallipopi and zerry brothers?”

@YOUNG MACHALA reacted:

“E must be e junior bro.”

@SAMANTHA said:

“Are are guys siblings?”

@Prettiest _Thug said:

“Zerry is camera shy.”

@CODYES commented:

“Junior de always big pass senior.”

@Perez Sunday commented:

“So shallipopi senior zerry na wa.”

@cutie Diva said:

“Abeg who be shallipopi among them.”

@Thick_dom reacted:

“Dey look sm alike Ave been saying Diss re dey brothers???”

@Roxy commented:

“But dey resemble.”

@Alaye Moni said:

“Nah twins Or Lookalike.”

@Ägü vibë said:

“Shey na brothers dem be, cause dem look more alike.”

Watch the video below:

Mohbad's look-alike spotted in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that late Nigerian singer Mohbad now seems to have brought fame to a young man who looks like him. In a video making the rounds on social media, a youngster who shares a bit of resemblance with the late music star was spotted out in public.

In the viral video, the Mohbad lookalike was chilling with some guys who were in awe of his appearance. Some of them begged him to sing some of Mohbad’s songs.

One of the people behind the camera called the young man ‘fake Mohbad’ and also said he was supposed to be a celebrity because of his appearance. The Mohbad lookalike seemed to be enjoying the attention he was getting from others, but he did not indulge their request to sing one of the late music star’s songs.

Source: Legit.ng