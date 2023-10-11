A video of a group of wives who were able to convince their husbands to wear the same clothes has gained attention online

The clip showed the moment the first man entered the public place and quietly sat down, waiting for others

The subsequent scene showed that other men who came with their husbands were also wearing similar shirts

A group of wives decided that on the next Thanksgiving day, their husbands would wear similar shirts.

After arriving at this decision, they wanted to make it more fun by not allowing their husbands to know the deal day.

Husbands found out they are wearing matching clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@sheufaj

They were able to do so as the husbands found on Thanksgiving day that they were wearing matching clothes.

Everyone of them had a surprising look on their face showing that it was a real surprise.

They hugged and shook hands while showing amazement in a unique way.

The video captured how wives can have some influence on their husbands.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lizzy reacted:

"Buying g isn't the problem..convincing them to wear is what I'm mine wears clothes concerned according to his moods."

Faith said:

"And the husbands just keep coming I need friends so I can try this."

Zamathembuo4 wrote:

"I have husband but we don't have friends."

BinaTheBeliever commented:

"I love how they are a KIng their all if they don't shirts, what they are wearing!"

Franky:

"I want to be surprised like this. but i dont have a wife."

Krystina:

"Bahaha l love how they all just rolled with it."

BambinaOT:

"My husband will just turn back and leave."

Marywmanza3761:

"God when I'm getting married I need to do this."

RatBonBat4a:

"Omg hahaha I love these they look like a bowling team."

Sheeze:

"The one server's hair matches their shirts too!"

